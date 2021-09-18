Bandits kill Miyetti Allah chairman, two in Kaduna

Bandits suspected to be Kidnappers have killed the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Lere Local Government chapter in Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi. But in a separate report, the Kaduna State government said Security agencies have reported to them that two people were killed in separate attacks by armed bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of the state. Ibrahim Bayero, spokesman for the Kaduna State chapter of the association, confirmed the killing on Friday in Kaduna. He said the assailants invaded Abdullahi’s house in Lere, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Friday.

The state chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga, also confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna. In a statement he personally signed Alhaji Tugga, said he was first abducted, ransom demanded and he was killed in the early hours in his home town Lere. The Chairman explained that the kidnappers demanded twenty million naira but late Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi was able to borrow up to two hundred and fifty thousand naira and gave them but they were not satisfied and decided to kill him. “They took him along Saminaka, Mari, Zango Highway and killed him there,” he said. He appealed to Kaduna State government and the Security Agencies to investigate and fish out the culprits of the act.

