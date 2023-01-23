Metro & Crime

Bandits kill newly-elected councillor in Niger community

Bandits have killed a newly-elected councillor, Saleh Allawa, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State after they laid ambush for oncoming vehicles.

 

New Telegraph learnt that Allawa was on his way to his village, Allawa when they ran into the bandits around Zumba road where he was murdered, although his personal assistant escaped. Findings have it that, the youths in their numbers are currently in search of the criminals and have apprehended an informant in Gwada town.

An impeccable source told our Correspondent that the informant has been handed over to the police for more investigations and prosecution. When contacted for confirmation, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

 

However, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar has confirmed the incident, saying that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the criminals.

 

