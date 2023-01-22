News

Bandits kill newly elected councillor in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Bandits have killed a newly elected councillor, Saleh Allawa in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State after they laid ambush for vehicles.

New Telegraph learnt that Allawa was on his way to his village Allawa when they ran into the bandits around Zumba road where he was murdered, although his personal assistant escaped.

Findings have it that, the youths in their numbers are currently in search of the criminals and have apprehended an informant in Gwada town.

An impeccable source told our Correspondent that the informant has been handed over to the Police for more investigation and prosecution.

When contacted for confirmation the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached at the time of filing the report.

However, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar has confirmed the incident, saying that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the criminals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

DADDY K: Artist, Businessman and Philanthropist.

Posted on Author James Stephen

  DADDY K formally known as Akpojivi Joel Onoriode is a painter and artist born on the 19th of April 1989 in Delta State, Nigeria. He started painting as a teenager in primary and secondary school as a form of release and a way of expressing himself. “My passion for art was inspired by my […]
News

UNICEF tracks 544,951 out of schools children in Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has said it tracked since 2019, about 544,951 out of school children in Adamawa State. UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Mr. Bhanu Pathak, said about 94 per cent (514,743) of the children were returned to school after some efforts, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He […]
News

Obaseki inaugurates Ohordua-Emu Bridge, Iselu-Okaigben road

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the Ohordua- Emu Bridge, connecting the Ohordua in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state to other communities in the state. The governor also inaugurated the 5.3km Iselu-Okaigben Road in Ewohimi, Esan South East LGA in furtherance of his administration’s drive to boost economic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica