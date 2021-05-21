Bandits kill one, abduct 12 in Suleja

Bandits have killed one and abducted 12 residents of Kwakwanshe, a settlement in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State. A female resident of the area said the bandits invaded the area midnight in their numbers in a bus and abducted residents randomly from their houses. Kwakwanshe is 30-minute drive and about 32 kilometres to the city centre of Abuja.

The settlement is mostly habited by low-income-earning civil servants who are working at government’s agencies in the Federal Capital City of Abuja. She said: “About 12.30am this morning (yesterday), we started hearing sporadic gunshots.

They came in a bus and they were moving from house to house, herding people they caught into their bus. The man they killed was struggling with them over their attempt to kidnap his wife and a child. They shot the man dead. They operated for over an hour uninterrupted. We started the police siren after they had left.” Another resident said he had never witnessed such a horrific scene in his life. He said: “What we are fervently praying against has landed on our laps. If this can happen here, a settlement of about 30 minutes to Abuja, then nowhere is safe.”

Like this: Like Loading...