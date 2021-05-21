Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct 12 in Suleja

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bandits have killed one and abducted 12 residents of Kwakwanshe, a settlement in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State. A female resident of the area said the bandits invaded the area midnight in their numbers in a bus and abducted residents randomly from their houses. Kwakwanshe is 30-minute drive and about 32 kilometres to the city centre of Abuja.

The settlement is mostly habited by low-income-earning civil servants who are working at government’s agencies in the Federal Capital City of Abuja. She said: “About 12.30am this morning (yesterday), we started hearing sporadic gunshots.

They came in a bus and they were moving from house to house, herding people they caught into their bus. The man they killed was struggling with them over their attempt to kidnap his wife and a child. They shot the man dead. They operated for over an hour uninterrupted. We started the police siren after they had left.” Another resident said he had never witnessed such a horrific scene in his life. He said: “What we are fervently praying against has landed on our laps. If this can happen here, a settlement of about 30 minutes to Abuja, then nowhere is safe.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Unpaid salaries: Ayade’s aide threatens to commit suicide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of the Special Assistants to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Freeman Godwin, has threatened to commit suicide over unpaid salaries. Godwin claimed he had not been paid a dime since his appointment last year.   The aide alleged that he got a loan to process documentation of his appointment but lamented he […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Allow responsible citizens carry AK-47s, Ortom urges FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Wednesday urged the Federal Government to grant licences to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons such as AK-47s to deter criminals from attacking innocent and helpless Nigerians. The governor said the policy should be backed by a strict legal framework to prevent illegal possession of […]
Metro & Crime

Five arrested for attacking ex-governor’s home

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Five men were paraded yesterday for invading the home of a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, killing a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local Government area of the state.   The suspects were presented to journalists by the Bayelsa State Police Command. This was also during the parade of 45 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica