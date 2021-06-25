Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct 14 in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits killed at least one person, injured several others and abducted 14 people in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State. The attack occurred on Wednesday night at Kachia in Southern Kaduna. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the command received the report that some bandits bearing sophisticated weapons invaded Awon/Mothercat Junction in Kachia Local Government Area and started shooting indiscriminately at law-abiding citizens who gathered for various legitimate activities. He said: “On getting the information, a joint team of the police, military and vigilantes rushed to the area with the view of countering the hoodlums but discovered that they have inflicted injuries on four people while one Hamisu Mikailu, 40 years, was found dead.

“Sadly, 14 people were unaccounted for while the injured victims were all evacuated to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.” Jalige added that the security team trailed the bandits to the outskirt of the village and rescued two people whereas the remaining 12 were whisked away by the bandits to a yet-to-be-identified location.

He said: “Normalcy has been restored to the affected community as patrol of the environs is being coordinated and intensified in order to ensure the safety of the community.” The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said volunteering of information to security agencies was critical in tackling banditry across the state. Aruwan, who was in Kachia, also said that lack of cogent synergy between citizenry, government at local level and security agencies was a setback to the efforts being put in place, hence the need to close gaps.

He said: “I am here on behalf of the governor, and the Commandant, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology as well as other security chiefs, concerning Wednesday night’s attack in which one life was lost, five people injured and several others kidnapped. “We have heard you clearly, and we are going back to the drawing board. I will not say much since the security agencies are on the case. “What is important is volunteering of information to security agencies and government at the local level; this is critical in tackling banditry and I want to appeal that we scale it up.”

