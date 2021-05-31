Bandits kill one, abduct 200 students in Niger

Bandits yesterday invaded a popular Islamic school at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted over 200 students. In February, bandits abducted some students and their teachers at the Government Science College, Rafi Local Government Area.

They, however, regained their freedom afterwards. A resident of Tegina, who lives close to the school, Zayyad Mohammed, said bndits invaded the popular Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School and shot sporadically, leaving one person killed and another critically injured.

The school is a conventional school where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education. “The bandits invaded the school about 4.30pm on Sunday (yesterday) and abducted over 200 students who went to school

The Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School was built by a retired immigration officer. As I am talking to you now, the whole town is boiling because even the police ran to save their lives,”

Mohammed said. Another witness told our correspondent that the bandits attacked the police station at Tegina and the policemen on duty fled. “As it is now, our lives are in dancy ger; no security. It is unfortunate that these bandits have now started coming to town to attack us.

“If the government does not act now to save the people, they should know that Tegina is less than one hour to Minna, the state capital, and very soon these bandits will overrun us.”

The Director-General (DG), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said the state government was on the matter already.

On his part, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the bandits killed one person. The PPRO said in a statement that the bandits, riding on motorcycles in their numbers, invaded Tegina town, shooting indiscriminately.

He said the gunmen abducted a yet-to-be-ascertained number of pupils at Salihu Tanko Islamic School, Tegina.

According to the PPRO, the bandits killed one person in the process. Abiodun, who did not speak about the attack on the police station at Tegina, said the command had immediately mobilised all tactical teams, including Operation Puff 2, to the location to rescue the victims.

He said: “The command also calls for calm as the police and other security agencies shall do everything humanly possible to ensure that the children are rescued unhurt.”

Like this: Like Loading...