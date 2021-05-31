Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct 200 students in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

Bandits yesterday invaded a popular Islamic school at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted over 200 students. In February, bandits abducted some students and their teachers at the Government Science College, Rafi Local Government Area.

 

They, however, regained their freedom afterwards. A resident of Tegina, who lives close to the school, Zayyad Mohammed, said bndits invaded the popular Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School and shot sporadically, leaving one person killed and another critically injured.

 

The school is a conventional school where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education. “The bandits invaded the school about 4.30pm on Sunday (yesterday) and abducted over 200 students who went to school

 

The Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School was built by a retired immigration officer. As I am talking to you now, the whole town is boiling because even the police ran to save their lives,”

 

Mohammed said. Another witness told our correspondent that the bandits attacked the police station at Tegina and the policemen on duty fled. “As it is now, our lives are in dancy  ger; no security. It is unfortunate that these bandits have now started coming to town to attack us.

“If the government does not act now to save the people, they should know that Tegina is less than one hour to Minna, the state capital, and very soon these bandits will overrun us.”

 

The Director-General (DG), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said the state government was on the matter already.

 

On his part, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the bandits killed one person. The PPRO said in a statement that the bandits, riding on motorcycles in their numbers, invaded Tegina town, shooting indiscriminately.

 

He said the gunmen abducted a yet-to-be-ascertained number of pupils at Salihu Tanko Islamic School, Tegina.

 

According to the PPRO, the bandits killed one person in the process. Abiodun, who did not speak about the attack on the police station at Tegina, said the command had immediately mobilised all tactical teams, including Operation Puff 2, to the location to rescue the victims.

He said: “The command also calls for calm as the police and other security agencies shall do everything humanly possible to ensure that the children are rescued unhurt.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Bandits kill three, as soldiers arrest two bandits’ doctors

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Bandits killed at least three people in separate attacks in Kajuru and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.   The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the attacks occurred in the last 24 hours. Aruwan also disclosed that soldiers arrested two suspected bandits’ doctors.   He said: “Bandits invaded […]
Metro & Crime

Three siblings die in AAUA accident as mgt postpones exams

Posted on Author Reporter

*Community protests incessant accidents Babatope Okeowo, Akure Three members of the same family were said to have lost their lives in the ghastly motor accident that occured at the gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akiko (AAUA) on Saturday. The accident, which claimed not less than eight lives, occured when a truck carrying cement lost […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi: Police men’s killings won’t go unpunished

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Thursday said the armed robbers that killed four policemen in that state and attacked a bullion van to cart away money in it, will not go unpunished. Gunmen had trailed the van carrying money from Enugu to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorting the bullion van. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica