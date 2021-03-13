Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct 6 persons in Niger community

Over 50 armed bandits have attacked the Erena community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person and abducting six others.

A source told our Correspondent that the bandits who stormed the community on Friday night were over 50 and well-armed with sophisticated weapons.

The abductees have been taken to an unknown destination according to the source as they shot sporadically.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun for confirmation proved abortive as he did not pick his calls.

It should be noted that this is the second attack the bandits have launched in less than two weeks on the Erena community.

