Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct pregnant woman, daughter, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

At least one person was killed and several others abducted in a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

 

The attack took place at Gbagyi villa, a suburb of the metropolis along the Kachia /NNPC highway not far from one of the campuses of Kaduna Polytechnic located in the area.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the terrorists riding on motorcycles stormed the community and killed a man and kidnapped his wife and daughter.

 

The terrorists also broke into two other houses and kidnapped a yet to be identified number of persons. While some of the residents stated about seven persons we  taken away including the woman and her daughter, others said it was ten. The attack was said to have started at about 12 midnight and lasted for over an hour before security operatives arrived the area.

 

A resident of the community disclosed that the terrorists came    to the area on motorcycles while others came on foot.

 

They were shooting sporadically and some of the residents residing on the fringes of the Gbagyi villa near Romi a nearby community were said to have abandoned their homes and run for their lives.

 

According to one of the resident, “the bandits came into the community and started shooting anyhow, people were afraid and many were running away.” The Kaduna State Government and the state police command were yet to issue any statement on the attack.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

