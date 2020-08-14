Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct two in Katsina

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Bandits have killed one person and abducted two others when they invaded Kwaro village in Katsina State. However, the police have rescued two victims, Rabiu Sani and Musa Rabiu, abducted by the bandits. It was learnt that when the bandits invaded Kwaro village in the Durtsinma Local Government Area, they killed a man, Mohamed Auwal, kidnapped two people and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement yesterday that on August 12, about 10:30p.m., the Area Commander of Durtsinma area led Operation Puff Adder team to the village after receiving intelligence reports about the bandits who were armed with AK47 rifles and were shooting sporadically which later hit one person.

Isah said the team went after the suspects and engaged them in a gun duel. Consequently the team succeeded in killing two of the bandits, while others escaped into the forest, abandoning seven of their operational motorcycles. He said: “The two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt. One empty magazine of an AK47 rifle was also recovered. Many of the bandits are suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds as search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting them. “We are working round the clock to recover the remains of those who may likely to die as a result of gunshot wounds.” The PPRO, however, said investigation was ongoing on the matter

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Wadume: How we escaped soldiers’ bullets, by police

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A prosecution witness, Felix Adolije, in the ongoing trial of a kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, aka Wadume, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday, painted a picture on how he alongside his colleagues allegedly escaped being killed by soldiers at roadblocks along Ibi town in Taraba State when they fired shots at their […]
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… Saves N672m from fictitious monthly salaries   Following its screening exercise and to ensure it meets up with the payment of salaries, Niger State government has discovered over N672 million diverted for monthly payment of 11,000  ghost workers The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil […]
Metro & Crime

Lawyers ask court to jail DSS DG, Bichi, over illegal detention

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

•We’ll make a formal response –DSS A group of lawyers have asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to commit the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to custody over alleged disobedience to court orders for the detention of Abia State lawyer, Emperor Ogbonna. Ogbonna was arrested and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: