Bandits kill one, abduct two in Katsina

Bandits have killed one person and abducted two others when they invaded Kwaro village in Katsina State. However, the police have rescued two victims, Rabiu Sani and Musa Rabiu, abducted by the bandits. It was learnt that when the bandits invaded Kwaro village in the Durtsinma Local Government Area, they killed a man, Mohamed Auwal, kidnapped two people and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement yesterday that on August 12, about 10:30p.m., the Area Commander of Durtsinma area led Operation Puff Adder team to the village after receiving intelligence reports about the bandits who were armed with AK47 rifles and were shooting sporadically which later hit one person.

Isah said the team went after the suspects and engaged them in a gun duel. Consequently the team succeeded in killing two of the bandits, while others escaped into the forest, abandoning seven of their operational motorcycles. He said: “The two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt. One empty magazine of an AK47 rifle was also recovered. Many of the bandits are suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds as search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting them. “We are working round the clock to recover the remains of those who may likely to die as a result of gunshot wounds.” The PPRO, however, said investigation was ongoing on the matter

