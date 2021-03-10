Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, kidnap 18 in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

Armed bandits have again visited Niger State attacking Kapana Community in Munya Local Government Area killing one person and abducting 18 others.
The bandits, who stormed the community on Tuesday night, according to a source said they shot sporadically to scare the villagers and wounded several of them who tried to escape.
The source, who spoke to our Correspondent on phone, said the villagers, who were caught unawares,tried to run and to take cover during which one of them was felled by a bullet.
He added that those who were unable to escape, especially women and children, were kidnapped by the bandits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One killed during attack on herdsmen in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Armed men on Monday night attacked the Fulani community at Eggua in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The hoodlums allegedly set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in the community, Alhaji Adamu Oloru. They also killed one person and scores of cows. The attack was allegedly carried out about 8pm by the […]
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Wedding guests flee as Ekiti shuts hotel

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Task Force on COVID- 19 has sealed a popular hotel in Ado-Ekiti for violating the coronavirus protocols. The hotel, Delight Hotel and Suites, reportedly hosted an elaborate wedding party attended by a large crowd of guests where physical distancing was not maintained.   The hotel, located on Ilawe Road, was shut at the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano police rescue man held captive for 15 years by father

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Following a sting operation, the Police in Kano have been able to rescue another man, Ibrahim Lawan, who had been confined to a room for 15 years. Lawan, 35, was alleged to have been detained by his biological father, Mallam Lawan at Sheka Unguwar Fulani adjacent Gidan Mai Unguwa Bello for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica