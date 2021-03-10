Bandits kill one, kidnap 18 in Niger

Armed bandits have again visited Niger State attacking Kapana Community in Munya Local Government Area killing one person and abducting 18 others.

The bandits, who stormed the community on Tuesday night, according to a source said they shot sporadically to scare the villagers and wounded several of them who tried to escape.

The source, who spoke to our Correspondent on phone, said the villagers, who were caught unawares,tried to run and to take cover during which one of them was felled by a bullet.

He added that those who were unable to escape, especially women and children, were kidnapped by the bandits.

Like this: Like Loading...