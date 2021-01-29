Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, kidnap 56 others in Niger

Posted on

Gunmen yesterday invaded Shiroro and Lapai local government areas of Niger State and killed one person. They also abducted 56 others. The attack came barely three days after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed new Service Chiefs to tackle insecurity in the country.

The gunmen, according to a source, attacked Avu community in Gupa- Abugi ward of Lapai Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday, killed one person and abducted six others. A member of the community, Idris Musa Avu, told our correspondent that “the gunmen arrived the village about 1am, in large numbers, and upon seeing them, people scampered for safety as they were shooting sporadically. One person was killed while six others were kidnapped”. Musa added that the vigilantes tried their best but could not get police back up during the attack. In a similar situation, bandits yesterday abducted over 50 people at Bassa in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits rode to the community on motorcycles. The people were getting set for the day when their activities got disrupted by the bandits, forcing them to run into the bush for safety The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, described the bandits as terrorists. He said the bandits caused mayhem on unsuspecting peaceful, unarmed and defenceless residents.

The convener said the number of people kidnapped was not yet certain but they were many. Kokki also disclosed that on Tuesday, some other communities in Bassa/Kokki were attacked and a lot of losses were recorded. According to him, Shiroro Local Government Area is in dire need of help as the people have continued to live at the mercy of the bandits. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu, said he would get back to our correspondent when he had details about the incident.

