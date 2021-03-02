Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, kidnap over 70 passengers in Niger

Over 50 passengers were on Tuesday abducted by armed bandits along the Tegina – Minna road in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
Also, one person was killed while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in the Shiroro Local Government Area on Monday evening.
The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers stealing foodstuff and other valuable items.
A source told our Correspondent that the bandits blocked the road at Kundu town a few kilometers from Zungeru town when the three commercial vehicles carrying nine passengers including drivers, numbering about 30 people, rammed into the blockade.
The passengers in the three vehicles were abducted and taken to an unknown destination while the vehicles were left by the road side.
And in another development, armed bandits kidnapped an unknown number of villagers at Gidigori town in Rafi Local Government Area burning five cars and carting away valuables.
A source said the passengers in the small vehicles were about 25, adding that, after abducting them, the bandits set the vehicles on fire.

Our Reporters

