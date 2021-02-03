Metro & Crime

Bandits kill OPC member, abduct farm owner in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

A member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has been killed by bandits suspected to be herdsmen in Ondo State.
The deceased, Daniel Adejuyigbe, was said to have been shot dead while trailing bandits suspected to be kidnappers who abducted a farm owner in Iju community, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.
The gruesome murder of the late OPC member occurred barely two weeks after the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ordered herders to register with the state government or vacate the forest reserves in the state.
Prior to the killing of Adejuyigbe, the bandits had abducted a farm owner identified as Solomon Akinmeji in his farm at Okeji farm settlement in Atoka community, a boundary town between Iju in Akure North Local Government and Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State.
According to a youth leader in the town, Ayodeji Ogundeji, Akinmeji was during the weekend kidnapped when he went to his while those who went with him escaped with bruises.
Ogundeji disclosed that the incident propelled him to summon youths and some OPC members in the community to organise a search party on Sunday morning in order to locate the Akinmeji and set him free from his abductors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Family bars Oyo delegation from Ajimobi’s eighth day prayers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oyo State government’s delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, was yesterday denied entry to the eighth day Fidau prayers for the immediate past Governor Abiola Ajimobi at the Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.   However, the Special Adviser on Media to the late former governor, Bolaji Tunji, said later that the family was not informed […]
Metro & Crime

Zulum donates house, N20m to family of army commander killed by Boko Haram

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has announced the donation of a house and N20 million to the family of Dahiru Bako, late commander of 25 task force brigade. Bako was killed in a Boko Haram ambush on Sunday. Speaking on Tuesday at the burial of the late commander, Zulum described Bako’s death as […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Flood waters have swept away a 17-year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate following downpour experienced throughout Monday in some areas of the state. Consequently, LASEMA has commenced a search and rescue operation for the missing teenager. Confirming the tragic incident, the General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica