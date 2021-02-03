Bandits kill OPC member, abduct farm owner in Ondo

A member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has been killed by bandits suspected to be herdsmen in Ondo State.

The deceased, Daniel Adejuyigbe, was said to have been shot dead while trailing bandits suspected to be kidnappers who abducted a farm owner in Iju community, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The gruesome murder of the late OPC member occurred barely two weeks after the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ordered herders to register with the state government or vacate the forest reserves in the state.

Prior to the killing of Adejuyigbe, the bandits had abducted a farm owner identified as Solomon Akinmeji in his farm at Okeji farm settlement in Atoka community, a boundary town between Iju in Akure North Local Government and Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

According to a youth leader in the town, Ayodeji Ogundeji, Akinmeji was during the weekend kidnapped when he went to his while those who went with him escaped with bruises.

Ogundeji disclosed that the incident propelled him to summon youths and some OPC members in the community to organise a search party on Sunday morning in order to locate the Akinmeji and set him free from his abductors.

Like this: Like Loading...