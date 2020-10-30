Metro & Crime

Bandits kill Police officer, 17 others in Katsina

Ahmed Sani, Katsina

 

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that dare devil bandits in their numbers have killed 17 people and one police officer in Duskuru Village in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

SP Gambo Isa, the Command’s Spokesperson, who confirmed the attack, added that no fewer than 300 bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles, attacked the village in the early hours of Thursday.

Isa further disclosed that 14 persons were killed during the attack in the Duskuru village while four vigilante members and the police man were killed when they engaged the bandits in a shootout.

He further disclosed that the attack was a reprisal by the bandits to avenge the killing of their members in an earlier attack in the village.

