Bandits kill policeman, abduct Emir, several others in Kaduna

…as CP storms Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Hassan Atto along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. The Command also said a Police officer was killed and several other persons whose number were yet to be ascertained kidnapped along with the Emir. ASP Muhammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command in a statement said, at about 1510hrs of September 14, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received a tragic report of an attack and kidnapping incident around Dutse Village along Kaduna-Abuja road where an unspecified number of people were suspected to have been kidnapped.

He said two others sustained varying degree of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Mudassiru has visited the area to see things for himself. But according to ASP Jalige, the patrol along the axis by the Commissioner was part of the strategy to upgrade patrols along the corridor. He also said, the “Commissioner of Police will also have an interface with personnel deployed in that axis in order to boost their moral towards ending the menace of kidnappings along the highway.”

Jalige said the information at the disposal of the police has it that the commuters were intercepted by the bandits “who shot berserkly resulting in the aforesaid circumstance.” He said: “Operatives of the Command were dispatched to restore normalcy in the area of which an officer paid the supreme price. “During the course of preliminary investigation of the scene, four vehicles were recovered from the scene, while the exact number of persons kidnapped is yet to be ascertained.

“Equally, available information indicates that the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara State, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Atto is among the people abducted to an unknown destination.” He also said a “reinforcement team have since been dispatched while coordinated effort is being carried out with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

“The Kaduna-Abuja road has been safe lately if not for this unfortunate incident. Thus, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Mudassiru Abdullahi is calling on the citizens plying the road not to be deterred by this setback as the Command is rejig-ging the security deployment to strengthen the existing structure aimed at forestalling reoccurrence,” he said. Part of the statement by the PPRO said: “The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Abdullahi Mudassiru has embarked on a patrol of Kaduna- Abuja road over the ugly incident that occurred along the highway on September 14, 2021.

“The patrol is aimed at an upgrade of security strategy along the highway and to also have an on the spot assessment of the scene of the kidnapping incident that happened the previous day.” According to Jalige those in the CP’s “entourage are the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation DCP Mustapha Bala, Area Commander Kakuri ACP Shuaibu Sani, Officer in charge of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Command, 2ic 1PMF Squadron, Officer in charge of the Special Intelligence Bereau (SIB), The Divisional Police Officer Toll- Gate Division, Officer in charge of Operation Yaki as well as other tactical Commanders from the Command.”

Like this: Like Loading...