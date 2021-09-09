Bandits kill policeman, kidnap 23 others in Kaduna

Bandits have again struck in Kaduna killing a Mobile Policeman and abducted 23 persons during an attack in Ungwan Sauri and Adnayita, Juji area a suburb of Kaduna metropolis. Ungwan Sauri and Juji are all in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday, shooting sporadically and in the process killed the police officer. Kaduna Police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the attack, also said security operatives have been deployed to the communities to curb further attack.

A member of the community said at least 23 residents of the community were abducted by the bandits bearing sophisticated weapons. He said: “The sporadic gunshots started by 12:50 in the early hours of Tuesday lasted till 2 am on Wednesday. “Initially, we thought the sounds of the gunshots were coming from neighbouring Buwaya community but before we know, the bandits were on us. “Ungwan Sauri and Adnayita communities in Juji area. They are close to each other. In all, 23 persons kidnapped. “The bandits in large numbers shot sporadically and in the process, a mobile police officer was gunned down,”

Like this: Like Loading...