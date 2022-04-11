Bandits kill scores in Plateau villages, burn homes

A number of people were reportedly killed by bandits in fresh attacks on some villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday. According to residents, the hoodlums attacked Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages, killing many and burning homes.

Adam Musa, a resident of Kukawa village, said the incident occurred at about 1 pm, adding that security personnel had yet to reach the villages. Musa said the gunmen invaded the villages when the residents were going about their normal activities and started shooting.

The police as of the time of filing this report had yet to issue any statement on the incident. Meanwhile, member representing Pankshin, Kanke in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, condemned the attacks.

The lawmaker, who is in Madina for lesser Hajj, in a statement commiserating with the families of those who lost their loved ones. He, however, commended Governor Simon Lalong for his response to the attacks.

