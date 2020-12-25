Bandits kill seven in Kaduna market

Baba Negedu KADUNA Bandits riding on over 15 motorcycles invaded a market in Kaduna State and killed seven people. The victims were two vigilantes and five other residents.

The attack on Wednesday evening at Galadimawa village in Giwa local Government Area of Kaduna State caused pandemonium in the market. The bandits also burnt a commercial car and a lorry fully loaded with grains, as they made their way out of the market.

The state government confirmed the invasion and disclosed that several of the bandits were also “neutralised” by security operatives, who immediately responded to the attack.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure. He said: “The state government has been informed that several bandits were neutralised on the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. “The bandits were neutralised after they attacked the weekly Galadimawa Market on Wednesday evening, where two vigilantes and five citizens lost their lives. “The bandits sneaked into the market about 4pm and opened fire on the vigilantes. In the process, they killed Yusuf Magaji Iyatawa and Dabo Bafillace. “While escaping, the bandits also killed Danjuma Haladu, Shuaibu Isyaku, Isyaku Adamu, Shehu Dalhatu and Musa Haruna Kerawa.” Quoting a security report, the commissioner said a commercial trailer driver, Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku, who had just loaded 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Ungwan Lalle Giwa, had his vehicle and the grains burnt. He added: “One other car was burnt by the bandits. “The security agencies comprising the police and troops gave the bandits a hot pursuit while they escaped out of the general area.

“The bandits, who were on about 15 motorcycles, met their end in the hands of aggressive fighting air platforms which engaged them and subsequently neutralised several of them.

“The ground troops are still carrying out clearance operations in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas.” Aruwan said, Governor Nasir el-Rufai had sent condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and commended the military and police for neutralising the bandits.

The governor charged locals in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas of Giwa Local Government Area to continue to volunteer useful information to the government and security agencies

