Bandits kill seven in Kaduna

Again, daredevil bandits have struck in two local government areas of Kaduna State and killed at least seven people. Also, bandits invaded Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday and abducted three people.

In Kaduna State, the first attacks occurred in two communities in Igabi Local Government Area where four people were killed. Also in Kajuru, the bandits struck again and killed three people.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement. He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Kajinjiri village, Igabi Local Government Area and killed two people.

“One person, Kamal Murtala, sustained gunshot injuries, and is receiving treatment at a nearby facility. “Similarly, in Rago village also in the Igabi Local Government Area, bandits killed two locals.

“In a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura station, Kajuru Local Government Area and killed three residents.”. Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and condoled with the families of those killed in the attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

“He also wished the injured victim from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery,” the commissioner added. Meanwhile, in Niger State, bandits targeted shop owners especially bar operators on the outskirts of the town behind the Divisional Police Officer (DPO)’s official residence. The bandits attacked the town about 1am and operated for three hours uninterrupted. At the end, they abducted a woman and two men. Sources said, the bandits also carted away people’s money and drinks. The bandits, armed with AK47 rifles, magazine and rocket launchers, shot sporadically to scare residents. Angered that the police could not come to their rescue all through the operations, the villagers said their lives were in danger and could no longer trust the security agents to protect them.

The Chairman of Katcha Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammad Baba Nna, said on the phone that the incident occurred about 1am and lasted for three hours. He said: “They went away with three people who are businessmen in the town but we are yet to hear from them.

“They came with very sophisticated weapons and I am sure that was why the police were afraid to come to our rescue during the incident.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, refused to pick his calls to confirm the attack

