Metro & Crime

Bandits kill six, abduct five in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

Bandits have killed six people and kidnapped about five others during an invasion of about 12 communities in Niger State. The bandits also injured more than 20 people during the simultaneous invasion of 12 villages in Paikoro Local Government of Niger State numbering over 200.

 

It was learnt that the bandits began the simultaneous attacks on the villages on Saturday and carried out their brutal operation till Sunday afternoon.

 

A resident of one of the villages, Abubakar Azaido, said in a telephone interview with the New Telegraph that over 20 injured people had been rushed to the General Hospital at Kafin Koro.

 

Azaido added that about 3,000 villagers had also been displaced and were taking refuge at Kwakuti and other nearby villages, following the two day attacks. He said: “The bandits were many; they were over 200 and they invaded the villages on motorcycles.

 

They carted away all the spare parts in the shop of a motorcycle spare parts dealer at Amale village. “While four people were killed at Gwajau village, two others were murdered at Amale village. Also four people were kidnapped at Dakolo and one pastor at Nani village.”.

 

Azaido listed the communities attacked by the bandits as Amale, Beni, Barakwai, Kakuri, Gudani, Abolo, Nani, Gwajau, Kubi, Zakolo, Kado and Dakolo.

 

He added: “The attack began Saturday night and as at this afternoon (Sunday) our people have deserted the villages. On the estimate, over 3,000 people have been displaced. “There has been panic as people are shouting they are coming; you see them running in all directions.

 

As I speak with you now, I am at the General Hospital in Kafin Koro where we have rushed over 20 people who are seriously injured.” Over 200 cows were rustled by the bandits and headed towards the border villages of Niger and Kaduna states.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu, could not be reached at press time to get his response.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mob sets 2 ablaze in Ibadan, as police deplore jungle justice

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Angry mob on Monday set ablaze two persons in the Molete and Oke-Ado areas of the Ibadan, the state capital, New Telegraph learnt. The incident was on Monday evening confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command where the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that the incidents occurred around 9.a.m while one of them was […]
Metro & Crime

Soldiers allegedly set ablaze over 50 motorcycles in Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Following the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas as a result of worsening insecurity situation, men of the Nigeria Army have taken over the area allegedly setting ablaze over 50 motorcycles belonging to the youths of the areas. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that since the […]
Metro & Crime

Three die in Lagos auto crash

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Three-year-old girl dies inside   Three people lost their lives yesterday when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tricycle on the Epe Expressway. Others were injured in the accident. Also, a three-year-old girl, Seyi Jebose, died on Saturday when she fell inside a domestic well at Ipaja axis of Lagos.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica