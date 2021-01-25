Bandits kill six, abduct five in Niger communities

Bandits have killed six people and kidnapped about five others during an invasion of about 12 communities in Niger State. The bandits also injured more than 20 people during the simultaneous invasion of 12 villages in Paikoro Local Government of Niger State numbering over 200.

It was learnt that the bandits began the simultaneous attacks on the villages on Saturday and carried out their brutal operation till Sunday afternoon.

A resident of one of the villages, Abubakar Azaido, said in a telephone interview with the New Telegraph that over 20 injured people had been rushed to the General Hospital at Kafin Koro.

Azaido added that about 3,000 villagers had also been displaced and were taking refuge at Kwakuti and other nearby villages, following the two day attacks. He said: “The bandits were many; they were over 200 and they invaded the villages on motorcycles.

They carted away all the spare parts in the shop of a motorcycle spare parts dealer at Amale village. “While four people were killed at Gwajau village, two others were murdered at Amale village. Also four people were kidnapped at Dakolo and one pastor at Nani village.”.

Azaido listed the communities attacked by the bandits as Amale, Beni, Barakwai, Kakuri, Gudani, Abolo, Nani, Gwajau, Kubi, Zakolo, Kado and Dakolo.

He added: “The attack began Saturday night and as at this afternoon (Sunday) our people have deserted the villages. On the estimate, over 3,000 people have been displaced. “There has been panic as people are shouting they are coming; you see them running in all directions.

As I speak with you now, I am at the General Hospital in Kafin Koro where we have rushed over 20 people who are seriously injured.” Over 200 cows were rustled by the bandits and headed towards the border villages of Niger and Kaduna states.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu, could not be reached at press time to get his response.

