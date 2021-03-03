Metro & Crime

Bandits kill six, injure one in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Armed men yesterday killed at least six people in Kaduna State. This came barely 24 hours after 10 people were killed in the state. Yesterday, one person was injured in attacks on communities in Igabi and Kauru local government areas.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks and condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the attacks. He said: “Six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru local government areas, as reported by security agencies. “In Igabi Local Government Area, bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami Road and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari. One Dahiru Saidu was left injured, and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

“At Gwada village, Igabi Local Government Area, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead. “In another incident, bandits invaded Ungwan Kure and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.” Aruwan added that bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru Local Government Area and shot dead one resident known simply as “Likita”. He said: “Governor Nasir el- Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a quick recovery.”

Our Reporters

