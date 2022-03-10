News

Bandits kill three, abduct two women in Kaduna

Bandits have killed three persons and abducted two women in an attack at Ungwan Galadima, Gonin Gora in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday.

He explained the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Thursday for about an hour without security’s presence.

He stated that those killed by the bandits are Aminu Bege and his son as well as a neighbour.

Another resident, who demanded anonymity, explained that there were gunshots all over the place, explaining that the bandits operated freely and left with their abductees.

According to him: “The bandits are now killing their victims in order to put fear in the people.”

Kaduna Police spokesman ASP Mohammed Jalige did not respond to enquiries for confirmation on the incident.

 

