Bandits kill three, re-abduct village head in Niger

Bandits numbering over 50 have attacked Madaka village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and killed three people including the leader of a vigilance group, Mallam Isyaku Alhassan. The bandits also kidnapped the village head of Madaka community for the second time in an attack that lasted for over three hours.

The New Telegraph learnt that the attack occurred between 11am and 2pm yesterday. The other victims included the son of the leader of the vigilante, Abdulhamid Isyaku, and others whose names could not be ascertained at press time.

The village head was abducted when the bandits attacked the area three months ago before he was released recently.

The Rafi Local Government Area has been under attacks by bandits, affecting communities such as Rafi-Doko, Yakila, Katako and other neighbouring villages in which many people were kidnapped while others were injured. Several food items and valuables were also destroyed.

The Chief of Staff to the Rafi Local Government Area Chairman, Mohammed Mohammed, told our correspondent that three people were killed while the village head was re-abducted.

Mohammed, who said the bandits were more than 50, explained that the community had been deserted. He added that bodies of those killed were yet to be retrieved.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to enquiries on the incident.

