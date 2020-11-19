Bandits kill three vigilantes in Kaduna

At least three members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) have been killed while two others were injured by bandits. The attack occurred at Dande village in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night. Reports said the attack occurred when the vigilantes were moving from Dande village to Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku area of the local government. The state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the killing. He said: “KADVIS has informed the Kaduna State government that the service lost three personnel on Tuesday night in Chikun Local Government Area.

According to the service, “bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area”. Aruwan gave the names of the victims as Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki while those injured are Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu. He said: “Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“The governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a ‘successful’ operation around Kuku area, atin the Kagarko Local Government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The governor said he received with ‘gratitude, information that the first air strikes hit some of the target structures and neutralised some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave. “Similarly, bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road in Igabi Local Government Area. Troops responded and repelled the bandits.”

