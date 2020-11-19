Metro & Crime

Bandits kill three vigilantes in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

At least three members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) have been killed while two others were injured by bandits. The attack occurred at Dande village in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night. Reports said the attack occurred when the vigilantes were moving from Dande village to Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku area of the local government. The state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the killing. He said: “KADVIS has informed the Kaduna State government that the service lost three personnel on Tuesday night in Chikun Local Government Area.

According to the service, “bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area”. Aruwan gave the names of the victims as Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki while those injured are Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu. He said: “Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“The governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a ‘successful’ operation around Kuku area, atin the Kagarko Local Government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The governor said he received with ‘gratitude, information that the first air strikes hit some of the target structures and neutralised some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave. “Similarly, bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road in Igabi Local Government Area. Troops responded and repelled the bandits.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Monarch’s murder: Troops nab gang leader in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the joint military operation codenamed: ‘Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS),’ yesterday arrested a criminal gang leader, Asaaghar Igyer, in Benue State. Igyer was arrested at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of the state. The suspect was linked to the murder of the District Head of Kundav, Chief Awua Alabar, on July 21, […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Let’s calm down, rebuild Lagos, says Hamzat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has called on Lagosians to calm down and forget the past in order to rebuild the state, saying it is now clear to everyone that #ENDSARS protests were hijacked by criminals, who destroyed monuments and public assets. Dr Hamzat called for reconciliation among residents, insisting […]
Metro & Crime

Six die, seven injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Six persons on Wednesday night lost their lives in a multiple road accident that occured in Ondo State. The fatal auto crash occurred in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state along the busy Ilesa-Akure highway. Apart from the six people, who died in the auto crash, seven others were said have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: