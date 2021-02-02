Bandits kill two, abduct several others in Kaduna

Again, bandits killed at least three people and abducted several others in Kaduna State. The attacks occurred in different communities of Giwa and Zangon-Kataf local government areas.

The first attack occurred at Garawa village of Fatika District while the second one occurred at Angwan Dan Yaya village in the same Giwa Local Government Area. The third attack occurred at Wawan Rafi village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks in a statement yesterday. Aruwan said investigations were already ongoing to unravel those behind the attacks. He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Garawa village of Fatika District in Giwa Local Government Area.

“One Alhaji Saadu was killed by the Benue kidnap suspects Oludipe Gunmen bandits, while some citizens were kidnapped. “Similarly, bandits raided Doka village also of Fatika District in the same local government and abducted some residents.

“In Angwan Dan Yaya village of the same district, one resident, Alhaji Suleiman Audu, was shot dead by bandits. “Investigations are ongoing into the incidents, as security agencies intensify patrols in the area.”

The security agencies said “a citizen, John Isah, was confirmed dead following the attack and three others injured”. The security agencies added that “two AK47 rifles were recovered, along with over 43 rounds of ammunition from two individuals, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje. “They were immediately arrested for further interrogation.”

However, while the troops were trailing the bandits, “an irate mob comprising youths and some individuals launched a violent protest and forcibly freed the arrested suspects from custody, aiding their escape. “

The commissioner also said that some bandits were neutralised across the state. He said: “Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Sabon Birnin, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa, Ungwar Yako and its connecting track to Kuduru, as well as the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road all of Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas.”

According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State government, “Rikau was observed to be active with bandits.

The location was engaged accordingly, with several bandits neutralised”. Aruwan added: “Similarly, about 3km southeast of Saulawa, bandits were seen fleeing from the air raid with herds of cattle. They were engaged and neutralised.

“In a subsequent mission, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Kampanin Doka, Maganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachibi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan and environs. “At Maganda, two bandits were engaged and neutralised as they tried to escape the notice of the fighter jet crew.”

