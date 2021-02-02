Metro & Crime

Bandits kill two, abduct several others in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Again, bandits killed at least three people and abducted several others in Kaduna State. The attacks occurred in different communities of Giwa and Zangon-Kataf local government areas.

 

The first attack occurred at Garawa village of Fatika District while the second one occurred at Angwan Dan Yaya village in the same Giwa Local Government Area. The third attack occurred at Wawan Rafi village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

 

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks in a statement yesterday. Aruwan said investigations were already ongoing to unravel those behind the attacks. He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Garawa village of Fatika District in Giwa Local Government Area.

 

“One Alhaji Saadu was killed by the Benue kidnap suspects Oludipe Gunmen bandits, while some citizens were kidnapped. “Similarly, bandits raided Doka village also of Fatika District in the same local government and abducted some residents.

 

“In Angwan Dan Yaya village of the same district, one resident, Alhaji Suleiman Audu, was shot dead by bandits. “Investigations are ongoing into the incidents, as security agencies intensify patrols in the area.”

 

The security agencies said “a citizen, John Isah, was confirmed dead following the attack and three others injured”. The security agencies added that “two AK47 rifles were recovered, along with over 43 rounds of ammunition from two individuals, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje. “They were immediately arrested for further interrogation.”

 

However, while the troops were trailing the bandits, “an irate mob comprising youths and some individuals launched a violent protest and forcibly freed the arrested suspects from custody, aiding their escape. “

 

The commissioner also said that some bandits were neutralised across the state. He said: “Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Sabon Birnin, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa, Ungwar Yako and its connecting track to Kuduru, as well as the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road all of Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas.”

 

According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State government, “Rikau was observed to be active with bandits.

 

The location was engaged accordingly, with several bandits neutralised”. Aruwan added: “Similarly, about 3km southeast of Saulawa, bandits were seen fleeing from the air raid with herds of cattle. They were engaged and neutralised.

 

“In a subsequent mission, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Kampanin Doka, Maganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachibi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan and environs. “At Maganda, two bandits were engaged and neutralised as they tried to escape the notice of the fighter jet crew.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Panel summons DCP Kyari over alleged extortion

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Akwa

Ibom State Judicial panel on Police Brutality has summoned the leader of the disbanded IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, over alleged abuse of fundamental human right, extortion and false accusation.   In a petition to the Justice Ifiok Ukanaled panel, a car dealer, Maxwell George Edum, in a memo, JPPB/memo/132, yesterday narrated how […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos shuts night clubs, arrests 243 for flouting safety protocols

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government Saturday sealed two night clubs and arrested about 243 violators for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols. New Telegraph learnt that the violators  were arrested during a Friday night operation led by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu where the the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where some violators […]
Metro & Crime

Benue tests 250 people daily of COVID-19, says Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

*Says govt runing shortage of facilities Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu has said that no fewer than 250 people are been tested of COVID-19 on a daily basis in the state. Engr. Abounu, who doubles as the state’s Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Makurdi. “As […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica