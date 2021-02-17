Metro & Crime

Bandits kill two, explosion injures seven children in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Armed men have killed at least two people in communities in Kaduna State. This wss as an explosion injured seven children in another community in the state. The bandits’ attack occurred at Akwando village in Kachia Local Government Area where one person was killed and Rikau community in Igabi Local Government Area where another person was also killed. Meanwhile, in Ungwan Mangworo, Igabi Local Government Area, about seven children were injured and now receiving medical attention when a sub-stance suspected to be an explosive device exploded, giving them various degrees of injury.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incidents. Aruwan advised residents to always contact the Kaduna State Security Operations Room with information about any dangerous or explosive materials found anywhere around their vicinity. He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Akwando village in Kachia Local Government Area and killed one Elder Dikko Bagudu, a resident of the community.

“In another incident, bandits barricaded the road from Sabon Birni to Rikau, Igabi Local Government Area and killed one Ibrahim Abdulmumin, a resident of Rikau village. One Sahabi Shafiu, son of the village head of Rikau, was also injured. “Both victims were returning from the weekly market at Sabon Birni when they were intercepted by the bandits.” In another development, Aruwan said, “security agencies have reported the accidental detonation of a substance at a residence in Ungwan Mangworo, Igabi Local Government Area. “Children playing in the area picked up the material from a nearby farm and began to play with it, not knowing what it was.

In the process, it was accidentally detonated as the children continued to fiddle with it near their home. “Seven of the children were injured by the explosion, and are now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.” Expressing alarm at the incident, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, however, expressed his relief that the injured children were receiving treatment. The governor tasked security agencies to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. El-Rufai also urged citizens to increase their vigilance towards the presence of such items around inhabited locations. He said: “Security agencies have been duly informed of the incident for thorough investigations, to forestall future occurrences.”

