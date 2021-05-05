Metro & Crime

Bandits kill two, injure six in Kaduna

Armed men have again killed two people and injured six others in two separate attacks in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

 

But the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it had neutralised scores of bandits who were planning an attack on the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state. In a statement, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks by the bandits.

 

He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area. One Mariya Sale was killed in the attack. Three others were injured. “In another reported incident, bandits attacked Doka village, Kajuru Local Government Area. One Bitrus Luka was shot dead.

 

Three others were injured.” The commissioner stated that the NAF, in response to credible    intelligence, neutralised a group of bandits congregating in a location to carry out attacks in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area on Monday. He said: “The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs had on Sunday 2nd May 2021 received intelligence of bandits congregating on the outskirts of Kugu in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, which is also proximal to some villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

“On receipt of the intelligence – which was dispatched to the military and other security agencies for further confirmation and action – the NAF component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) mobilised for armed reconnaissance.

 

“The first mission was conducted over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Koriga, Polewire, Gagafada, Manini, Udawa, Labi, Buruku and adjoining settlements. The target location was acquired and the bandits were engaged and neutralised accordingly on the outskirts of Kugu village.

 

“In a second mission, armed reconnaissance was carried out over the Kaduna-Abuja Road, Olam Company, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Kateri and Jere. Normal human and vehicular movements were observed.”

