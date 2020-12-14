Bandits kill vigilante, cleric, abduct 12 others in Niger communities

*Make N51.2m ransom demand

Armed bandits numbering over 50 have killed a cleric of ECWA Church and abducted 12 people, including the decease’s wife, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Findings have it that the late Reverend Jeremiah Ibrahim was killed in Chikuba town after he came out of hiding.

Narrating the incident after the burial of the deceased in Minna, the Secretary, Minna District Council of ECWA, Reverend Adamu Na’Allah said: “The late Ibrahim and his wife, Mary Daniel, were in Chikuba to harvest some crops from their farm in the village when they were attacked.

“It should be noted that Ibrahim had earlier been transfered out of the town and replaced by another Pastor who joined him and his wife for the harvest.”

Accordingly, Na’Allah said: “The day before they could start the harvest, the bandits came and attacked the Pastorium.

“The two Reverends hid in the ceiling of the house and when they felt everything was quite, the came down, unknown that the bandits were still lurking around the premises.

“Reverend Ibrahim dropped from the ceiling and was immediately shot by the bandits, resulting to his death.”

Na’Allah also disclosed that five women, including the deceased wife, were abducted by the bandits, and a N50 million ransom is being demanded before they will be released.

He further disclosed that at the neighbouring Kuchi village, seven villagers were kidnapped by the same set of bandits who later released five of them and killed one because the uniform of a vigilante group was found on him.

The bandits have also made a demand of N1.2 million ransom for the remaining victims.