Metro & Crime

Bandits kill village head, abduct 3 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Bandits have killed the village head of Mulo, Alhaji Usman Garba and abducted three persons in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.
Disclosing this to journalists on Friday, the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar said the bandits abducted the Village head alongside three villagers before he was murdered on Thursday night.
According to him: “There has been great improvement in the security situation in Niger state. However threats still exist in some communities especially in Mashegu, Mariga and Kontagora areas.
“The bandits on December 15, 2022 invaded communities in Mashegu and abducted four people, including the village head of Mulo, Alhaji Usman Garba. Unfortunately, the traditional ruler was gruesomely murdered by the hoodlums.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hit-and-run driver crushes woman to death in Onitsha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway when she was knocked down by the driver who sped off immediately. Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo said […]
Metro & Crime

One death too many in Abia, Senator Orji laments

Posted on Author Reporter

  Immediate past  Governor  and  Senator representing Abia  Central,  Dr. Theodore Orji, has expressed worries over the death of important personalities in the state. The likes of Director General, Chidi Izuwa of the Presidency, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor and Hon Ossy Prestige of the House of Representatives have […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnapped Niger traditional ruler regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna The abducted traditional ruler of Wawa, also known as Dodo of Wawa of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State, has regained his freedom. New Telegraph had reported that the traditional ruler, Dr. Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu was kidnapped in his palace at about 10pm last week Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica