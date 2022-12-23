Bandits kill village head, abduct 3 others in Niger

Bandits have killed the village head of Mulo, Alhaji Usman Garba and abducted three persons in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Disclosing this to journalists on Friday, the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar said the bandits abducted the Village head alongside three villagers before he was murdered on Thursday night.

According to him: “There has been great improvement in the security situation in Niger state. However threats still exist in some communities especially in Mashegu, Mariga and Kontagora areas.

“The bandits on December 15, 2022 invaded communities in Mashegu and abducted four people, including the village head of Mulo, Alhaji Usman Garba. Unfortunately, the traditional ruler was gruesomely murdered by the hoodlums.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...