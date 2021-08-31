Metro & Crime

Bandits kill Zamfara govt official, businesswoman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two travellers along Zamfara Road.

The incident happened on Sunday evening and those killed include an engineer and Director of Works at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Umaru Nabita Moriki and a local businesswoman identified as Hajia Rumba Jengeru.

The gunmen were said to have “opened fire on the travellers on the Kaura Namoda-Moriki-Shinkafi Road”.

A former sole administrator of Shinkafi Local Government Area was also caught in the attack but escaped with minor injuries.

The incident comes a few weeks after bandits killed 13 persons, including a mother and her infant in Randa, Dansadau district of the Maru Local Government Area.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different ‘repentant’ gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ block major Osun roads in protest against EFCC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some Osun youths suspected to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ have blocked major roads in protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to an online news portal, NEWS DIRECT, officials of the EFCC stormed Adetunji Estate, Osogbo in the middle of the night. One of the protesters alleged that the EFCC officials stormed […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct three farm managers in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Six armed men have abducted three farm managers, two men and a lady, at Pampo community in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State. The gunmen, said to have dressed in Army uniforms, reportedly shot into the air when they arrived in a Hilux van at one of the two farms the victims operate. The […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers disguising as beggars take over Lekki, Ajah, residents cry out

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Residents of Lekki and Ajah areas of Lagos State are calling on the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to their rescue. The residents are unanimous in their cry to the government to evacuate all destitute from the area and ensure that enough policemen are posted to these areas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica