Bandits living in fool’s paradise, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the bandits causing mayhem across the country were living in the fool’s paradise on invincibility.

The President, who told the bandits to get prepared for a crushing defeat as their days were numbered, said this yesterday in response to killing of 30 persons in Gironyo Local Government if Sokoto state on Sunday.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, told the bandits that “the clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking as you will no longer have a place to hide.”

The President added that: “The days of the bandits are indeed numbered because the military capabilities of our forces are being boosted by the acquisition and deployment of advanced equipment.

“The bandits are living in the fool’s paradise of invincibility, but reality will soon dawn on them harder than ever before.” “The bandits are currently under desperate pressures because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

