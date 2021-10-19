News Top Stories

Bandits living in fool’s paradise, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the bandits causing mayhem across the country were living in the fool’s paradise on invincibility.

The President, who told the bandits to get prepared for a crushing defeat as their days were numbered, said this yesterday in response to killing of 30 persons in Gironyo Local Government if Sokoto state on Sunday.

 

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, told the bandits that “the clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking as you will no longer have a place to hide.”

 

The President added that: “The days of the bandits are indeed numbered because the military capabilities of our forces are being boosted by the acquisition and deployment of advanced equipment.

“The bandits are living in the fool’s paradise of invincibility, but reality will soon dawn on them harder than ever before.” “The bandits are currently under desperate pressures because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

President Buhari has justified Nigerians’ confidence with release Of abducted students – Diaspora group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG), UK Chapter, says President Muhammadu Buhari has repaid the confidence of Nigerians by securing the release of abducted Kankara students in Katsina State.  The NDMG made this known in a statement signed by its President, Cosmas Collins, on Friday, after an emergency meeting on Monday over the security situation back home […]
News

7 Sunil Mcrewer quotes that will help you crush it

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are. “One of the most important steps you can take is to take […]
News Top Stories

Forex: CBN sells $3.96bn to BDCs in nine months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $3.96 billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market between January and September this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.   Findings by New Telegraph indicate that this figure is $6.46 billion (62 per cent) less […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica