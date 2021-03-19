Bandits murder police inspector, abduct three students in Kaduna

Police kill two, recover firearms

Bandits have killed a police inspector and abducted three students during an attack on a community in Kaduna State. The attack occurred about 11pm on Wednesday at Ungwa Waziri, Karji in Chikun Local Government Area. The gunmen killed the police inspector before abducting three others – a boy and two girls – said to be students of Kaduna State University (KASU).

A resident of the area gave the name of the inspector as John Bello, He said: “About 11pm on Wednesday, we received a distress call that gunmen came to our community. A message was passed across to us that we should put off our generators, because there was no light in the area, which we did. Shortly after, we started hearing gunshots.

“We were scared. Many people ran away from their houses, while others hid inside their houses. “From what we were told, Inspector John Bello just came back from work and his wife served him food. Immediately he received a phone call about the attack, he told his wife that he was going out but would come back to eat the food. He took his motorcycle only to be shot by gunmen who hid under some mango trees not far from his house.” According to him, after killing the policeman, the bandits proceeded to a compound housing some students of KASU and abducted three of them. Meanwhile, police killed two suspected bandits on Wednesday at Saminaka town in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State and recovered five AK47 rifles from them. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

Jalige said a combined team of security operatives, acting on a tip-off, traced the suspected bandits to their location where they were planning to launch an attack on law-abiding citizens. He said that upon sighting the security operatives, the suspects began to shoot sporadically at different directions. According to him, this resulted in a fierce exchange of fire between the suspects and the security operatives. The PPRO added that the suspects were overpowered; two were killed while several others escaped into the forest, abandoning their weapons.

He said: “Five AK47 rifles, one G-3 rifle, 17 AK47 rifle magazines, 1,658 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm AK47 live ammunition and one Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle were recovered during the operation.” There was no casualty on the side of the security operatives, he said, adding that the bodies of those killed had been deposited in a mortuary. “Investigation has since been initiated while concerted efforts are being intensified with a view to getting the injured and other fleeing bandits to face the full wrath of the law,’’ Jalige added. The police spokesman urged residents of the area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons with injuries to the nearest police formation.

Like this: Like Loading...