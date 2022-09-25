Bandits not ISWAP attacked police in Edo, says Command

The Edo State Police Command yesterday refuted the claim by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād that it was responsible for the attack on the operatives of the state Command recently, which resulted to the death of an operative and the loss of an operational vehicle.

The Police in a statement by the Deputy Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said it believes the attack was by bandits and not ISWAP and a mere reprisal on their men who had killed five of their gang members early in August.

The Statement reads:”In continuation of our ongoing bush combing strategy to rid the state of heinous crimes, especially kidnapping, Edo State Police Command refutes claims that it was ISWAP, that carried out the attack by fleeing bandits at Ibillo-Igarra Road Junction, Edo State on 22/09/2022.

“We would recall that the anti-crime patrol team of the Ibillo division, Edo state attacked and killed five kidnappers on 14/08/2022 at Ughoshi- Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko Edo LGA, Edo State. The team was ambushed by ravaging bandits while on another bush combing mission on 22/09/2022.

“The Command believes this was a mere reprisal attack on our men who had killed five of their gang members early last month, we lost an Operative and a vehicle.

“After a thorough investigation in collaboration with other sister agencies, the Command wishes to state that the Command is on top of the situation as the CP has emplaced measure to that effect.

“The Command’s tactical teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations are currently carrying out an Operation with a view of bringing the assailants to book. Efforts are being intensified as the command is in hot pursuit of their trail.”

She said that the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Abutu Yaro commended the gallantry of the Operatives and admonished them to keep up the morale and not be dampened by what has happened.

