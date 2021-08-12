Bandits: NYSC refuses to post corps members to 11 Niger LGs

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has declined to post corps members to 11 out of the 25 local government areas in Niger State for fear of being attacked by bandits, according to the state Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Hamza Audu. Niger has been facing security challenges, particularly banditry and kidnapping.

Audu, who spoke in Minna during the visit of a monitoring team from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to the state for the enumeration of pupils and cooks under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, said the 11 councils are prone to attacks by bandits.

The leader of the monitoring team Hajiya Fatima Bisalla, told journalists that the visit was to enable the ministry to generate data on the beneficiaries of the programme in the state. She said: “The Federal Government wants to know the accurate number of pupils and cooks in each state before we scale up the programme to include more pupils in September. “The team is satisfied with what it has seen in Niger – in connection with the records presented by the state on the school feeding programme.” Bisalla further disclosed that the exercise was being conducted by the NOA) and NYSC.

Like this: Like Loading...