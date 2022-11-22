Metro & Crime

Bandits organise naming ceremony for child of kidnapped school girl in Kebbi

…as 2 others deliver babies in captivity

 

Terrorists have organised a feast for the child of a 16-year-old abducted female student of the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State.

 

The kidnapped student gave birth to the child in their custody, it was learnt. The young mother is among 11 remaining female students yet to be released after gunmen abducted over 100 students, among others on June 17, 2021. Eight teachers of the school were also kidnapped and a policeman was killed in the boarding school.

 

A few days after the abduction, security operatives succeeded in rescuing some of the students, while others escaped from the gunmen in the process of taking them away. The bandits also released the teachers and 30 of the students.

It was earlier reported that the student delivered a baby boy in the hideout of the terrorists a few weeks ago. A local source who confirmed the news of the child’s christening, disclosed that two other students in the terrorists’ den also gave birth to a baby girl and boy.

“There are about four other female students who are pregnant at the moment. One of them is due to  give birth any moment from now,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the parents of the abducted female students who spoke to an online media on phone called on the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Leo Irabor to intervene and ensure their children regain freedom.

“In the name of God Almighty, we call for that special committee constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, to take charge and resolve it as quickly as possible as it did with Kaduna train passengers.

“We learn about how the remaining abducted passengers were released after six months in captivity through the efforts by the Irabor Committee and the endorsement of NSA Monguno.

“It is unfortunate that our daughters have spent more than one year in captivity and married off by force and becoming young mothers at tender ages… Oh my God.

Haba!” the distraught parent said amid tears.

Another parent pointed out that the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee (CDSAC) could facilitate the rescue of the female students in captivity.

 

