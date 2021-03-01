Bandits pay informants huge amounts – Freed Kagara students

Few days after their release, students of the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State have revealed more information they gathered about the bandits while in captivity.

One of the students said the bandits claimed there was no way they could succeed in their attacks without the help of informants in all their targeted areas.

Speaking to one of the students, (name withheld) on Monday, he said: “The bandits told us that their operations were always successful with the collaboration of informants whom they pay huge amounts of money.”

Accordingly, he said: “They bragged that, they have just started and that they have informants everywhere including in Minna (the Niger State capital) and within the government. Before they attack any area or any location targeted for attack, they get enough information from insiders.”

Speaking after they were reunited with their families, the student said the bandits claimed they continue to thrive in their business because the insiders are willing to offer information because according to them: “Informants are well paid”.

