Bandits release 4 more pupils of FGGC Birnin Yauri

Out of the remaining 11 Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri female students that were abducted 2 years ago, four have been released after the parents paid multi-million Naira ransom to the bandits. Confirming the information to newsmen on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, the spokesperson for the 11 parents of the abducted school girls, Salim Kaoje, said efforts for the release of the four female students were made by the parents. He thanked all the people and the philanthropists who supported them throughout their travails; even as he appealed to the government to intervene to secure the release of the remaining seven school girls in captivity. “We contributed millionsof Naira to the bandits for the release of those children while other parents are still struggling for the release of the remaining seven young girls,” he said. The four girls that were released so far are Faiza Ahmed, Afusat Murtala, Bilahah Musa and Raman Abdulfatahi. Also speaking, one of the parents of the four released girls, Mrs. Sarah Musa, thanked God for the release of the girls, and called for prayers for the release of the remaining seven female students. “Let me tell you now that some of the parents of the remaining girls are no more alive, this is complete two years now since they abducted their children, thank God that my daughter is among the released ones, we will continue to pray for the release of the remaining ones,” she said.