Bandits release another batch of Bethel students, matron

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Another batch of five students of Bethel Baptist High Schoo Kaduna State and the Matron abducted in July 2021, have been released.

Confirming the release to newsmen on Friday, the President, Nigerian  Baptist Convention Rev Dr  Israel Akanji, noted that the abducted students still being held in captivity were remaining four.

He said: “Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron (making six) have just been released to us this evening, October 8. We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

The bandits, who were said to have collected a N100 million ransom, had said they would release the abducted students in batches, when they freed the first batch of 28 students on July 28, 2021.

