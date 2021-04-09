Bandits release another set of five Kaduna students

Jubilation swept across Kaduna State yesterday when bandits who abducted 39 students of College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, reportedly freed five more students, three days after the first set of five were released. This brings to 10, the total number of students released while 29 were still in captivity.

According to reports, the students who just regained their freedom were currently on their way to the hospital. It was learnt that the four male students and a female were picked up by policemen around Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while efforts were being made for them to be moved to a police facility for treatment.

Five students, who were released by bandits on Monday, were picked up by officers of the Nigerian Army and conveyed to an army hospital for health evaluation. One of the earlier released students, Francis Paul, had narrated how the bandits selected five of them and asked them to mount motorbikes after which they were dropped off on a highway.

