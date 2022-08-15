Bandits’ Report: Dust over NBC’s fine on media houses

‘No legal basis for NBC’s sanction against media houses’

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU examines the dust generated by the fines imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on four media houses over the documentary aired by the BBC Africa Eye with the caption, “BANDITS WARLORDS OF ZAMFARA”. He also sought the views of senior lawyers on the propriety or otherwise of NBC’s action

Condemnations have continued to trail the fines imposed on four media houses by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for airing a documentary by the BBC Africa Eye with the caption, “BANDITS WARLORDS OF ZAMFARA”. The affected media organizations: MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of DSTV; NTA-Startimes Limited; TelcCom Satellite Limited (TSTV) and Daily Trust were accused of “glorifying the activities of bandits and undermines Nigeria’s national security”, by the NBC. Consequently, a fine of N5 million was imposed on each of the media organizations by the regulatory body. The NBC, according to its letter dated August 3, 2022, which was signed by its Director General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, had stated: “The National Broadcasting Commission, today, August 3, 2022, imposed a Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00) sanction, each, on Multichoice Nigeria Limited, owners of DSTV; TelcCom Satellite Limited (TSTV); NTA – Startimes Limited; for the carriage of the documentary by the BBC AFRICA EYE titled, “BANDITS WARLORDS OF ZAMFARA” which glorified the activities of bandits and undermines national security in Nigeria. “Trust-TV Network Limited was also fined Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00) for its documentary titled: ‘NIGERIA’S BANDITRY – THE INSIDE STORY’. “While appreciating the need of educating, informing and enlightening the public on issues bordering on developments and happenings within and outside the country, the Commission wishes to seize this opportunity to advise broadcasters to be circumspect and deliberate in the choice and carriage of contents deleterious to Nigeria’s national security. “Consequently, the airing and carriage of these documentaries, contravened the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Sixth edition, especially, the underlisted Sections: 3.1.1: “No broadcast shall encourage or incite to crime. lead to public disorder or hate, be repugnant to public feelings or contain offensive reference to any person or organization, alive or dead or generally be disrespectful to human dignity; 3.12.2: “The broadcaster shall not transmit a programme that incites or likely to incite to violence among the populace, causing mass panic, political and social upheaval, security breach and general social disorder; and 3.11.2: “The broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a manner depicting that law and order are socially superior to, or more desirable than crime or anarchy. “The imposed penalties on these broadcast media platforms and stations are to be remitted not later than August 30, 2022. Failure to comply with this will lead to the imposition of a higher sanction as provided in the Code. “Broadcasters are enjoined to be instruments of national unity and desist from falling into antics of using their platforms to promote and glamorize subversive elements and their activities. “Please note that every broadcast station or platform is responsible for the content it transmits or transmitted on its platform, and shall be held liable for any content in violation of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code”. BON, IPC fume However, the action of NBC did not go down well with the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), a body representing broadcast stations in Nigeria. BON vehemently condemned NBC for placing a sanction in monetary value to the tune of N5 million over documentaries on banditry. BON, through a letter directed to the DG of NBC, signed by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, insisted that the imposition of the fine is a violation of the NBC codes. In the letter dated August 4, 2022, and titled, ‘Imposition Of Five Million Naira Fine On BON Members By NBC Is Premeditated, Arbitrary, Reprehensive And A Violation Of NBC Codes’, Bamgbose said: “The attention of BON has been drawn to the imposition of a fine of Five Million Naira on some of its members under the allegation of transmitting TV documentaries which were considered offensive to the Federal Government. “While BON is not averse to NBC carrying out its legitimate functions as the regulatory agency of the broadcast sector, it is imperative that NBC adhere to its procedures of handling complaints that could lead to disciplinary actions. “BON has noted that NBC in the last few years has violated its own laid down procedures of handling complaints from persons or groups of persons or institutions against Broadcaster(s). Section 14.3.1 says; “The Commission shall, on receipt of complaint(s): “(a) inform and require the Broadcaster to provide, within a specified period determined by the Commission, a response in writing and a recording of the relevant materials. “(b) request for copies of the relevant correspondence from the complainant. “In the current case, the NBC did not provide any written evidence from any complainant(s), neither did it issue any query to the said organisations that it claimed to have violated NBC codes. “We note that failure to follow the laid down procedure would seem to suggest that NBC acted in an arbitrary manner and in violation of its regulation as provided in Section 14.3.1 cited earlier. Section 14.3.2 made it clear that it is when the Broadcaster fails to react or supply materials or make a response to the enquiries within a stipulated time limit that it shall be deemed as acceptance of the complaints. “The sanctioned broadcasters were summoned to the NBC Headquarters on Wednesday 3rd of August 2022, only to be given letters of penalties without following due process. “Furthermore, Section 14.2(1)(2) of the Code, stipulates time limit for receiving complaints, and provides as follows; “Any person, group of persons or institutions aggressive, may lodge a complaint with the Commission within 14 days of the occurrence of the act or omission. A complaint received after 14 days specified in 14.2.1 shall not be entertained by the Commission”. In the case of Trust Television Network, the alleged offensive documentary was transmitted in March 2022. “The alleged complaint was not brought to Trust Television Network until a letter of imposition of fines was delivered to Trust Television Network on Wednesday 3rd August 2022, four months after the transmission of the alleged offensive TV documentary produced by the station which was transmitted on 5th March, 2022. This is another violation of NBC codes by NBC”. BON, thereafter charged NBC to withdraw the fines imposed on the organisations for lack of fair hearing and violation of the Codes of NBC as stipulated in Sections 14.2.(1) (2). On its part, the Lagos-based International Press Centre (IPC) accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of constituting itself as the accuser, prosecutor and the judge in its case. IPC said the fine is an assault on media freedom and a violation of the right of people to know the truth about the dynamics of banditry in the country and the decision should therefore be reversed. IPC through its Executive Director, Lanre Arogundade, posited that the Federal Government through the NBC has forgotten that in a democracy, the basic tenets of the rule of law cannot be trampled upon as it suits the whims and caprices of those in the corridors of power. IPC charged BON, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) alongside other bodies championing freedom of the press and expression in the country to “rise in unison in condemnation of this new development and hostility by the government”.

SERAP, CJID’s suit

Also dissatisfied with the NBC’s action, two rights groups, Socio- Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) have gone to court. The suit which was filed at a Federal High Court in Lagos has the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the NBC as corespondents. In the suit marked FHC/L/ CS/1486/2022, the groups are seeking a court’s declaration that the N5 million imposed on Trust TV, Multichoice Nigeria Limited, NTAStartimes Limited and TelcCom Satellite Limited, over their documentaries by the NBC is arbitrary and illegal. They are further asking for an order setting aside the ‘arbitrary and illegal’ fines of N5 million and any other penal sanction unilaterally imposed by the NBC on the media houses simply for carrying out their constitutional duties. They are also seeking for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents or any other authority, persons or group of persons from unlawfully shutting down, imposing fine, suspension, withdrawal of licence or doing anything whatsoever to harass and intimidate or impose criminal punishment on the independent media houses or any of Nigeria’s journalists and media houses for promoting access to diverse information on issues of public importance. In the suit, SERAP and CJID argued that; “NBC and Mr. Lai Mohammed have not shown that the documentaries by the media houses would impose a specific risk of harm to a legitimate state interest that outweighs the public interest in the information provided by the documentaries. “The documentaries by these independent media houses pose no risk to any definite interest in national security or public order. “It is inconsistent and incompatible with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] to invoke the grounds of ‘glorifying terrorism and banditry’ as justifications for suppressing access to information of legitimate public interest that does not harm national security. “The documentaries as aired by the independent media houses are in the public interest, and punishing the media houses simply for raising public awareness about these issues would have a disproportionate and chilling effect on their work, and on the work of other journalists and Nigerians. “The action by NBC and Lai Mohammed is arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional, as it is contrary to Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, and international human rights treaties including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which Nigeria has ratified. “A fine is a criminal sanction and only the court is empowered by the Constitution to impose it. Fine imposed by regulatory agencies like the NBC without recourse to the courts is unfair, illegal, and unconstitutional. “Imposing any fine whatsoever without due process of law is arbitrary, as it contravenes the principles of ‘nemo judex in causa sua’, which means one cannot be a judge in his cause and ‘audi alteram partem’, which means no one should be condemned unheard. “Article 19 (1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights establishes the right to freedom of opinion without interference. Article 19(2) establishes Nigeria’s obligations to respect ‘the right to freedom of expression,’ which includes the freedom to seek, receive and impart information, regardless of frontiers. “Under Article 19(3), restrictions on the right to freedom of expression must be ‘provided by law’, and necessary ‘for respect of the rights or reputations of others’ or ‘for the protection of national security or of public order (ordre public), or of public health and morals’ “Although Article 19(3) recognizes ‘national security’ as a legitimate aim, the Human Rights Council, the body charged with monitoring implementation of the Covenant, has stressed ‘the need to ensure that the invocation of national security is not used unjustifiably or arbitrarily to restrict the right to freedom of opinion and expression”. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers have also berated the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the sanction imposed on media outfits in the course of carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. For a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Godwin Omoaka, though, the NBC has its codes, the provisions of the 1999 constitution (as amended) regarding the freedom of information is very important, and the broadcast stations are carrying out their constitutional responsibility of enlightening and disseminating information to the public. To that extent, the SAN posited that whatever is contained in the code of the NBC, will be infringing the constitution “and I will not agree and accept that those sanctions are correct”. “Whatever the media houses have done is against the background of providing critical information to Nigerians regarding our current security situation. “The question we should ask ourselves is if our security agencies cannot find the bandits and herdsmen, but the journalists are able to track and locate them, it tells you that the journalists are living true to the ideals of journalism which is investigative journalism. “I find the sanction by the NBC to be spurious and having no legal basis. Nigerians need to know who these terrorists are, where they came from, and what the issues are. If those journalists are able to bring out these facts, should so- ciety not be better for it? The NBC is busy chasing shadows as far as am concerned”, Omoaka said. In his own submissions, another silk, Mr. Victor Okpara, believed that NBC has functions to ensure that media houses publish what is very accurate. But sometimes, according to the SAN, because of the sensitive nature of some information, particularly having regard to the precarious situation of the country, one should think media houses should be circumspect. Speaking further, Opara said: “I don’t agree that those contents, if true, should deserve sanctioning as it were. But, I believe at the same time that if indeed those things about banditry are not correct, then, it would mean that the media houses have sensationalised the issue to the detriment of the security architecture of Nigeria and that would not go down well with our country”. While stating that NBC has the powers to regulate, Okpara suggested that sanctions, as it were, should not be applied unnecessarily. “If those reports are sensational and untruthful, NBC can sanction them. But I would rather believe that because of the situation of the country, particularly regarding how banditry has consumed a lot of lives, I should expect that the publication of media houses should look for a way of curbing it rather than sensationalising it”, he stated further. On his part, a human rights lawyer, Timothy Adewale, also noted that by virtue of the NBC Act, the commission is empowered to regulate whatever media houses want to broadcast to the public. But Adewale opined that constitutionally as enshrined in Chapter 2 of the Constitution, the media is empowered to be the fourth estate of the realm. The dissemination of news and information to the public, according to the lawyer, is backed by the law. “The major international treaty and conventions that Nigeria is a party signatory to also recognise the role the media is playing. The 1999 constitution empowers any aggrieved person to approach the law court to determine it. “I will not support the gagging of the media. The NBC cannot arbitrarily do what it has done”, Adewale added.

