Bandits sack Kaduna communities, kill 18

…abduct many, burn houses, foodstores, rustle cows

Bandits have killed at least 18 people during attacks on different communities in Kaduna State. In the latest attacks, the bandits also abducted several people, burnt houses, foodstores and rustled cows. The attacks occurred in Chikun and Igabi local government areas. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks.

He said: “Several attacks on soft targets across Igabi and Chikun local government areas leave 18 dead and dozens of bandits neutralised in several locations. “Security agencies have reported a sequence of attacks by bandits on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas occurring over the last 48 hours. “Anaba village in Igabi Local Government Area was attacked, with seven residents killed.

“Many of the houses in the community were burnt down, along with storehouses and barns. About 20 cows were rustled and a number of poultry slaughtered and carted away. “Also, Barinje village in Chikun Local Government Area was attacked, with eight persons killed. Some residents were abducted, and cattle rustled during the attack. An unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital.

“The attacks on these soft targets at Anaba and Barinje villages in Igabi and Chikun local government areas respectively, followed the killing of several bandits via targeted air operations.” Aruwan added that air platforms had earlier conducted armed reconnaissance around Anaba village.

He said: The crew observed houses on fire and locals migrating to nearby settlements. Some motorbikes were observed with suspicious movements underneath some trees; probing shots were fired at these. “Following intelligence of bandits converging in forests in between Maidaro/Damari general area of Giwa/Birnin Gwari local government areas, armed reconnaissance was conducted over the locations in conjunction with ground troops who conducted cordonand- search operations in the area. “Regrettably, bandits attacked the loosely connected communities of Kwarten Rigasa, Kwarten Waziri and Kwarten Shaku in Igabi Local Government Area.

“The bandits reportedly emerged from the Buruku area, and raided the villages in a cattle rustling operation. In the process, one Danjuma Isa from neighboring Ungwan Kanti village was killed, as he made his way on foot to Kwarten Rigasa. “Similarly, bandits invaded Sanhu Makera village, Birnin Yero, Igabi Local Government Area and killed one Yakubu Abdullahi, a farmer in the village.” The commissioner said in another incident, assailants killed one Maryam Lash Tahir in unusual circumstances, at the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate, Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area.

He said: “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of all those killed in these attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured a quick recovery. “The governor went on to commend the crew for their vigorous response and successful missions which saw the extermination of many bandits.”

