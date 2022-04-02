News

Bandits sack Kaduna community, kill 3, kidnap scores

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits have invaded Ungwar Bulus community in Sabon Tasha area in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State killing three residents and kidnapping scores of others in a late night raid. Eye witness accounts told Saturday Telegraph that the attack took place at 9 pm on Thursday night when some of the families kidnapped were taking their evening meal. A resident of the community who did not want his name mentioned disclosed that among the kidnapped victims were a mother and her four children.

The bandits were said to have stormed the community in their large numbers with some riding on motorcycles, shooting sporadically in the air. He said: “Three people were killed, a man was killed and his children taken away. A woman and her children were also taken away.

I believe the number of people kidnapped will be up to 20. “Since people have been talking about bandits this is the first time that I am hearing the sound of their gun. They were very loud and fearful. Even after they left I could not sleep throughout the night. Meanwhile, vigilantes around the community were said to have responded to a distress call and engaged the bandits. The bandits, surprised by the bravery of the locals, had to beat a hasty retreat and ran away with those that were already kidnapped, this was after one of them was said to have been gunned down.

 

Our Reporters

