Metro & Crime

Bandits sack Niger communities, kidnap villagers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

…fleeing woman delivers baby in gunmen’s presence

 

Bandits numbering about 100 yesterday invaded communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and sacked the villagers. The invasion came a few days after officers of the Joint Security Task Force left their camps at Allawa and Bassa towns in the local government.

 

This was as a pregnant woman who tried to escape into the bush for safety was delivered of a baby in the presence of the bandits.

 

The Joint Task Force left the bases on Friday, a day after bandits raided the camps, killed five soldiers and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

 

They also set the camps on fire, after burning the operational vehicles of the task force. The state government had defended the action of the security operatives, saying it was to enable them to restrategise for the task ahead.

 

A witness said about 100 bandits invaded the Allawa area yesterday morning and operated for about 4 hours.

 

The bandits did not bother to shoot into the air to scare the villagers but went from hut to hut, stealing people’s property. As a result, the villagers ran helter- skelter while the bandits rustled all their animals. “Nobody was killed by the bandits during the operation, but they went about destroying shops and houses,” another witness said.

 

The witness added that a pregnant woman, who escaped into the bush for safety, was delivered of a baby.

 

According to the witness, the  bandits saw her but made sure other women who were abducted assisted her.

 

“The entire Allawa community is now deserted as the people have all fled to neighbouring Pandogari town where they are currently taking refuge in primary schools and in open spaces, without food and water. “As I talk to you now, the situation is very pathetic.

The whole community is deserted, people have left the town without taking any of their belongings along with them,” the witness said.

When contacted on the phone, the Co-Convener of the Shiroro Youth Movement Mr. Abubakar Yussuf Koki, said virtually everyone had left the village since soldiers were withdrawn from the place.

 

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had on Saturday defended the withdrawal of soldiers from the Allawa forests, saying their redeployment was to make them “restrategise”.

 

Bello, who regretted the “deadly attack” and killing of the security agents, in a statement made available to journalists in Minna on Saturday, told the communities “not to be apprehensive but remain calm as the security agents have retreated to restrategise” and not left them completely.

 

However, the senator representing Niger East Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Musa, had pleaded that the action be reconsidered as it would be counter-productive.

 

Musa said the solution to persistent headache “is not the chopping off of the head”, as such the security operatives should reconsider their action in the interest of the poor people. At press time, neither the police nor government officials could be reached for comments on the latest invasion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

3rd Mainland Bridge: Lagos bans trading activities at Oyingbo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

LagosStategovernmentyesterday saidthatithadbannedmarketing activities around Oyingbo to ensure free flow of traffic in the area. The ban followed the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge forroutinemaintenancebytheFederal Ministry of Works. The state Environmental Sanitation Corps also known as KAI, whichdisclosedthis, alsoreiterated its readiness torid theOyingboaxis of any impediment mostly caused bytheactivitiesof foodstuff traders who mostly occupy […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 31, bags nine years imprisonment for rape of seven-year-old minor in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A Magistrate Court sitting in Igarra, headquarter of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, has sentenced a 31-year-old man, Mr. Sunday Akpeji, to nine years in the correctional center without an option of fine after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl. He is to serve his term at the Auchi Correctional Centre. […]
Metro & Crime

Cyprus-bound student held with 13kg hemp

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 23-year-old man, Sunday Solomon Odi, an intending student, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle hard drugs to Cyprus. Odu was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Special Area Command. The suspect, an indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica