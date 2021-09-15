Bandits set ablaze Zamfara Speaker’s house, others

The home of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, and others in the community have been burnt down by bandits in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Chairman, Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits, Alhaji Abdullahi Shinkafi, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits attacked the community and set ablaze some houses including that of the speaker. According to him, this is as a result of the ongoing onslaught by the military in Zurmi. He assured that the state government would provide support for victims and deploy more security operatives to protect the people. He said: “The suspects used boats to convey the products from Sokoto through Issa Local Government Area to the bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.”
Related Articles
Ogun launches HIV self-test kits
Ogun State has taken the lead in the prevention of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) by launching self-testing kits which will allow individuals to conduct HIV test on themselves. The kits were unveiled by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, on Thursday in commemoration of the 2020 World AIDS Day with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obi to bishops: Your voice critical to Nigeria’s survival
The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the bishops, and by extension the church leaders, not to relent or be discouraged in constantly speaking out against the societal ills in the nation, which he said, are getting worse by the day. Obi stated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Disaster looms in Nigeria, Afenifere warns FG
The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has warned that the Nigerian nation was at the brink of an avoidable catastrophe that requires urgent actions, insisting that the most potent preventive measure was restructuring that would return the country to true federalism. According to the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Jare Ajayi, in a release […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)