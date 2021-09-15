News

Bandits set ablaze Zamfara Speaker’s house, others

The home of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, and others in the community have been burnt down by bandits in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Chairman, Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits, Alhaji Abdullahi Shinkafi, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits attacked the community and set ablaze some houses including that of the speaker. According to him, this is as a result of the ongoing onslaught by the military in Zurmi. He assured that the state government would provide support for victims and deploy more security operatives to protect the people. He said: “The suspects used boats to convey the products from Sokoto through Issa Local Government Area to the bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.”

