Bandits set Catholic priest ablaze in Niger, injure assistant

… CAN condemns attack, tasks security agencies to investigate

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

Armed bandits in the early hours of yesterday attacked the Catholic Parish house in Kaffin Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing the parish priest and setting him ablaze, leaving his assistant injured. New Telegraph learnt that  the bandits, who visited the community at about 1am, shot sporadically and set the Parish house ablaze and then forced themselves through  the wall to kill the Priest. While condemning the attack, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter called on the government and security agencies to double their efforts in protecting the lives of the people. In a statement signed by his media aide, the Chairman of CAN Niger State, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna called on the police and relevant security agencies to investigate the killings and bring the culprits to book. According to him, “I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of the Catholic Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic

Church, Kaffin Koro, Rev Fr. Isaac Achi in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State. “This is a call on the government and security agencies to investigate the attacks and killings and ensure the culprits are brought to book. “Enough of these attacks and wanton killings of innocent lives. “One of the primary responsibilities of government is to protect lives and properties of the people they govern.” He also condoled with the Parish, the entire Christendom and the immediate family of Very Rev Fr. Isaac Achi  Also, a colleague of the Rev. Father, identified as Father Collins was equally shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene. Until his death, Rev Dr. Achi was the CAN Coordinator of Paikoro LGA, the Dean and Parish Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church Kaffinkoro under Minna Diocese. Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Ayodeji said he had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants as investigation into the unfortunate attack has commenced.

 

