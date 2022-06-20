Metro & Crime

Bandits storm Bauchi gov's LGA, kill 4, injure others

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI Comment(0)

No fewer than four persons have been killed and three others injured as gunmen invaded Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the local council of Governor Bala Mohammed. Chairman of the local government, Yusuf Garba, confirmed the incident, in Bauchi over the weekend.

 

He said four people fell victim as they were killed by the bandits who went to the village to abduct the hamlet head of Jimari Sabuwa, New Tudun Wadan Jada, Jauro Banu. Our Correspondent gathered however that when the residents raised the alarm, the suspected bandits abandoned their mission and fled.

 

The council boss further explained that the bandits came through the large border forest with Taraba, Gombe and Plateau states. Garba who said security operatives are on their trail, added that the council held a security council meeting with security chiefs and the Secretary to the State Government over the situation.

 

The affected communities are Tudun Wadan Jada, Old Jamari Sabuwa Garin Jauro Bano. Local sources and vigilances told journalists that the bandits went to abduct someone who raised alarm, leading youths to mobilise themselves against the bandits.

Eye witness further told journalists that the bandits were unable to go with their targets as a result of the large number of people that were attracted by the alarm. The eye witness said, as a result, the bandits opened fire and killed four people and injured three.

Adding that the bandits arrived the community around 11:45 in the night. The eye witness told journalists that the bandits came on motorcycles to abduct their targets, but when people raised the alarm they started shooting sporadically and fled into the bush after killing four people.

 

They confirmed that the police and the army, among others, have visited the communities attacked, where they called for calm and assured them of the protection of their lives and properties.

 

