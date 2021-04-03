‘Bandits train youths in Kebbi’

The Chairman Hire Trucks Association, Bena Branch in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Salihu Mohammed Bena, has expressed worried and concerned over the recruitments of youths by bandits in the area. He disclosed this yesterday while speaking to newsmen on his appeal to the Kebbi State Government to urgently tackle the insecurity situation in the area as bandits are now recruiting youths and training them on how to handle weapons and ammunition.

He said further that bandits are now occupying over 20 communities in Bena axis of the state. He explained that the bandits have now become authority by imposing levy on any driver coming or going through communities they were occupying in the area.

“The bandits will direct any driver or person coming into the village they are occupying to give them food and recharge card or they will kill him. ‘‘The people of the area are predominantly farmers but cannot afford to go to farms due to the current security situation,’’ he disclosed, adding that most people have migrated to Bena town. He lamented the situation where by the coming farming season, people of the area would not be able to go to farm if the security situation did not improve.

