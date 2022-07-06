Metro & Crime

Bandits, vigilance group’sclashclaim12livesin Plateau

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

No fewer than 12 persons have been reported dead as a result of a clash between bandits and a vigilance group in Zak community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. A youth leader in Wase, Shapi’i, who confirmed the incident, said that the clash occurred around 9am yesterday, and that “the clash left 12 people dead, 9 on the side of the bandits and 3 on the side of vigilance group.

Zak is about 40 kilometres from Wase town, the headquarters of Wase LGA. Meanwhile, Major Ishaku Takwa, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the Special Military Task Force in charge of security in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna, has confirmed the incident, although he could not ascertain the casualty figure of the incident. He said the Commander and troops of the OPSH, who repelled the attack, moved to Gajin Bashar community to fight the bandits, who had stormed the area to unleash mayhem, noting that the men of the OPSH moved to Gajin Bashar after receiving distress calls of attack.

The youth leader explained that, “the bandits came on motorcycles in their numbers in the morning. We are suspecting that they passed the night in a bush close to Zak.” He also said when people re alised that the bandits arrived the community, they quickly informed the Operation Safe Haven sector stationed in Zak, and they swiftly mobilised their troops to the area and repelled the attacks together with the vigilances.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Avian influenza kills thousands of birds in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State has recorded an outbreak of Avian influenza which has killed thousands of birds in a cluster of poultry farms. The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Adamu Kuta, said in a statement in Minna, urged farmers to disinfect all farm premises and utensils to check transmission of the virus. He said:”Thousands […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Another police station razed as gunmen kill five policemen, abduct one in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Okigwe South Area Command of the Nigerian Police in Imo State was on Monday evening razed by yet-to-be identified gun men. This is also as the assailants killed fibe policemen and abducted one before torching the command. The police command, which is located at Orieagu in Ehime Mbano Council Area […]
Metro & Crime

Building laws: Lagos, Navy demolish 80 structures

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Worried by the rate of haphazard development in the area, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in partnership with the Nigerian Navy have demolished shanties erected along Navy Gate, Satellite Town in Oriade LCDA of the state. The state government described the demolition as a way of restoring the aesthetics of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica