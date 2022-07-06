Bandits, vigilance group’sclashclaim12livesin Plateau

No fewer than 12 persons have been reported dead as a result of a clash between bandits and a vigilance group in Zak community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. A youth leader in Wase, Shapi’i, who confirmed the incident, said that the clash occurred around 9am yesterday, and that “the clash left 12 people dead, 9 on the side of the bandits and 3 on the side of vigilance group.

Zak is about 40 kilometres from Wase town, the headquarters of Wase LGA. Meanwhile, Major Ishaku Takwa, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the Special Military Task Force in charge of security in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna, has confirmed the incident, although he could not ascertain the casualty figure of the incident. He said the Commander and troops of the OPSH, who repelled the attack, moved to Gajin Bashar community to fight the bandits, who had stormed the area to unleash mayhem, noting that the men of the OPSH moved to Gajin Bashar after receiving distress calls of attack.

The youth leader explained that, “the bandits came on motorcycles in their numbers in the morning. We are suspecting that they passed the night in a bush close to Zak.” He also said when people re alised that the bandits arrived the community, they quickly informed the Operation Safe Haven sector stationed in Zak, and they swiftly mobilised their troops to the area and repelled the attacks together with the vigilances.

