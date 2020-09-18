Bandwagon and Ekiti’s four-year slip

Two abnormalities that have befallen politics in my country is mindless sophistry and bilious opinions too frequently promoted in the media concerning observed insufficient offers of minders over affairs, especially state governors. While those who are doing or have done adequately well enough to receive plaudits – given infinite rarity of good conducts in our climes – have received heart-tearing censures, legion others undeserving of praise have harvested acclaims for achievements often a lot too obvious to see! In this latter comes the immediate former governor of Ekiti, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, strangely dubbed ‘friend of the masses’!

If what Fayose gave in his second-term tenancy at Oke Bareke – Ado people’s coinage for the state’s seat of power – was love and mercy to those he claimed to appreciate, who should need special tutoring about what an inveterate enemy of the people would be like? Fayose won the 2014 governorship election in the state, and immediately commenced a spree of reversals of yet ongoing programmes and policies of his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, particularly those relating to employment/job creation.

He kept piling excuses upon excuses why government business had to stop on multiple fronts, always declaring ‘Where do I get money’! Sending banks packing with stifling impositions and weakening purchasing power among locals with punishing measures, many would admit the state was driven to its nadir within a space of just one year of Fayemi’s vacating office. Contrary to his major campaign pledge of ‘stomach infrastructure’, Fayose refused to implement a single welfare initiative, and his political appointments, sparse like human habitations in subzero (temperature) zones, never followed any predictable pattern.

No new roads were constructed, except his runs of putting medians on just a few intra-township passages among those put in place by his predecessor, dubbing them ‘dual carriage ways’! He also brought a flyover – the length of a mile – in Ado-Ekiti, the capital, that left urban managers in wonder as to its basic purpose! Atop entire malady was his administration’s refusal to prioritise payment of workers’ salaries and allied benefits! Hunger and squalor worsened generally, as criminality soared amongst the populace! Amid avoidable despondency and common disenchantment with a governor who appeared to have recaptured power brazenly clueless in respect of what people’s expectations were, Ekiti voters seized 2018 election to plot Fayemi’s return four years after saying no to his bid at self-survival!

Fayemi, now almost two years of regaining governance, has returned quite a number of his familiar projects, comprising a soon-to-be-delivered Civic Centre and the Agricultural Training Institute, Isan Ekiti. There also is a mega water project for entire state, as well as a farming initiative for the youth across select councils.

Though, Ekiti has not implemented the N30,000 minimum wage policy, workers now receive their monthly dues soon as due! Aside ongoing constructions of a number of inter-township roads, the administration has directed attention at equipping Oba Adejugbe General Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

A reminder seems needful yet about the invention of now clichéd expression, Stomach Infrastructure, by Fayemi who stated “Now that we have tarred the roads, we will have to tar the stomachs of our people; after social infrastructure must come stomach infrastructure” during the celebrations of his administration’s third year in office in his first coming while addressing All Pro-gressives Congress (APC) party people at an outing.

In showing misplaced odium to a benefactor, a tiny fraction of the electorate accepted the fraud of Fayose’s claims of ownership of a phrase the genealogy of which he most likely might know(!), but the spirit against which his official conducts raged with noxious vehemence. An international monthly, The Economist, lamenting Fayemi’s most alarming electoral defeat in its 25 June 2014 editorial wrote: “The ousting of a reforming governor at the polls bodes ill for Nigeria in general!” The magazine could perhaps have added “…and for the people of Ekiti in particular”, as Fayose appointed far lesser aides than Fayemi, cancelled all employment programmes through which he directly engaged almost 300,000 individuals, including the 30,000 elderly indigenes who received N5,000 monthly, reduced wages of street sweepers and cleaners employed by Fayemi by nearly 25 per cent, and imposed levies upon every pupil in primary and secondary schools across both public and private schools in the state, despite the outcry.

Throughout his tenure, Ekiti did not operate any specific official bank account(s), even as the internally generated revenue figures were known only to him! While Fayemi, quite circumstantially, left with one-month salary unpaid, Fayose owed civil/public servants at least seven months, and pensioners at least nine! What more would an obsessive enemy of ‘stomach infrastructure’ do to bare blatancies of basest hatred for own people! This, however, is not to overlook Fayemi’s atrophying political dynasty. While he, as a governor and state builder, has been a monumental success; as a politician and rallying point for the progressives at the home front, he seems a gloomy failure. A combination of excessive vindictiveness and exclusionist strategies has withered his ramparts and whittled his political strength.

This fact clarifies why quite a number of APC party heavyweights within the state have either broken ranks with the party or engaged in overt de-marketing campaigns against a frontrunner they behold more as a pariah! Is it not time the governor instituted a process to reverse this trend and assuage apparently poisoned air within Ekiti APC? Equally unwelcome is Fayemi’s tendency of blocking monthly deductions of civil/public servants to banks, civil service unions and cooperative societies, a sin which has unfavoured his image significantly. He will also have to look into this and give directives for reversals. Indeed, the trend of commending the condemnable and vice versa must strike both as sad and illogical.

But just as the Ekiti people need some exorcism to wean them off misplaced appreciation for a blatant retrograde, Fayemi may well do with a nomination to Bourdillon for a crash course on how to court/ sustain admirations and contain rebellions, as much of his lieutenants as of the electorate. The reserved elite is source of methodical good governance; the ebullient pedestrian is embodiment of the smash-grab, fire brigade, whimsical doles! Despite his trademark snobbery, Ekiti has found in Fayemi the genteel patrician who engineered down-to-earth reversals, even as the four-year darkness of the compulsive-impulsive plebeian, accruing in consequence of a people’s one-day misadventure of an electoral outing, has inflicted such deep-cut upon the state as should not have even been suffered in the first place! Still, if the electorate must slough off a dreadful exuviate partly responsible for the stifling logjam Nigeria has been enmeshed, they will have to rise above the bandwagon foible of bonding to discredit the creditable, know how to appreciate wellmeaning leaders, and consign to the sewers stuffs of scum and filth.

Salawudeen, writer and freelance journalist, writes via obastunde@yahoo.com

