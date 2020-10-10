Bangladeshi envoy hails Runsewe for uniting diplomatic community

The outgoing High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Md. Shameen Ahsan, has commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, for using arts and culture to forge unity and cooperation among the diplomatic community in Nigeria. He made this known during the farewell party organsied for him by Runsewe, describing his time in Nigeria as very fruitful, saying Nigeria was ‘home away from home’ for him and his family.

He added that Runsewe was one of the people that made this possible as he was able to use arts and culture as a veritable tool to unite the diplomatic community in Abuja and Nigeria at large. Ahsan said: “I will remain eternally grateful to the DG and the entire NCAC family for the platform provided for my country to showcase our rich cultural heritage during the 11th and 12th INAC Expo. Those memories I will ever cherish.”

The envoy, who has been posted to Italy, noted that during his stay in Nigeria, his country was able to participate fully in the Abuja Carnival, Carnival Calabar, two editions of INAC and other cultural events.

In his remark, Runsewe lauded the envoy for the harmonious diplomatic relationship shared, saying that he was a force in cementing the cultural relationship that existed between Nigeria and Bangladesh as evident in her attendance of the 11th and 12th editions of INAC and other cultural events organised in Nigeria. He noted that the relationship that existed between the two countries was very cordial as the outgoing envoy had created a strong bond and opened a window for cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

